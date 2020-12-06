Romania Insider
Business
Wages down in Romania under lockdown
12 June 2020
The average net salary in Romania decreased by 3.4% - or RON 112 (EUR 23) in April, the first full month of lockdown, compared to March, the statistics office INS informed.

Still, the average net wage was 2.2% higher than in April 2019.

In absolute terms, the average net wage was RON 3,182 (EUR 656) in April.

In the sectors of health and social assistance, the average net salary increased by just over 3.2% from the previous month, due to the risk bonus for medical staff involved in treating COVID-19 patients, according to data released by the INS on Thursday.

In the budgetary sector, decreases were seen in education (-2.8% lower salaries in April compared to March due to certain payments not disbursed to school teachers during the school holiday) and in public administration (-1.0%).

In most sectors, the level of average net earnings decreased compared to the previous month as many companies suspended their activity and sent employees in technical unemployment. 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

