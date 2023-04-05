In Romania, women's annual salaries are EUR 468 lower on average compared to their male co-workers of the same company, position, and seniority, as revealed by the National Trade Union Bloc in new data.

Not only until recently, the European Parliament also adopted a new salary transparency law that requires employers to disclose salary information if requested by the workers, which gathered 427 votes to 79 against and 76 abstentions at the parliament.

"From a technical point of view, the member states, including Romania, have 2026 as the deadline to transpose the Directive into national legislation, but the European Trade Union Confederation (ETS), to which the National Trade Union Bloc is affiliated, believes that women have waited long enough time to achieve equal pay and calls on the Governments of the member countries of the European Union to immediately transpose the Directive into practice," the National Trade Union Bloc said.

On a bigger scale, the pay gap between men and women is at 12.7%, and analysts believe that it could keep on increasing should the directive not be implemented. On average, European women lose EUR 4,256 in wages annually.

In Austria, the number is even more worrying. Average Austrian women lose at least EUR 9,000 annually, each year when the directive didn't take place, followed by Denmark with EUR 8,983, Germany with EUR 7,815, then Finland with EUR 7,127.

(Photo source: Bacho12345 | Dreamstime.com)