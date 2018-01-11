Vodafone Romania appoints new Customer Operations director

Ioana Mihailescu, currently Channel Strategy & Customer Value Management director within Vodafone Romania’s Consumer Business Unit, will take over the role of Customer Operations director as of January 22, 2018, the telecom company announced.

Mihailescu will replace Ana Alexe, who was appointed Vodafone Hutchinson Australia’s Customer Operations director, based in Sydney.

In her new position, Ioana Mihailescu will report to Vodafone Romania’s CEO Murielle Lorilloux, and will be a member of the executive management team.

Mihailescu has been Channel Strategy & Customer Value Management director since 2014. Before that, she was the operator’s Customer Operations Support director for two years. She also has extensive leadership experience in the banking and financial field.

Vodafone Romania is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group, which has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 49 more, and has fixed broadband operations in 19 markets.

Irina Marica, [email protected]