Vodafone Romania launches new offer that helps it measure the competitors’ data traffic

Local telecom operator Vodafone Romania has launched an offer that targets all mobile data users in Romania, regardless of their network.

The users can receive bonuses of up to 30 GB of mobile Internet from Vodafone, depending on their data traffic. To benefit from the offer, the customers of Vodafone Romania and other mobile networks need to download the NetPrimesti app, which is especially designed for measuring data traffic.

Once installed, the app will count users’ consumption in their own network. This may help Vodafone measure its competitors’ data traffic.

The data bonus is accumulated in the app during an interval of 14 days. It can then be used on a Vodafone prepaid card. The user must fill in a Vodafone Romania prepaid number in the app, whether new or already existing in Supernet 4.5G, to be able to access the bonus. After filling in the number, the user also receives an initial bonus of 30 GB.

Based on the same mechanism promoted since this year’s spring, customers who are already enrolled in the Net Folosesti, Net Primesti campaign, will continue to receive bonuses of up to 30 GB every 28 days. The telecom company also offers users the opportunity to enroll another person in the campaign.

Earlier this month, Telekom Romania, one of Vodafone’s biggest competitors on the local market, has introduced unlimited video streaming services to its pre-paid customers for the EUR 5 credit option. Moreover, in October, Telekom announced it would provide its customers unlimited access to 4G mobile Internet, without a traffic limit and without additional costs, for all the new subscriptions and the old contracts that would be extended.

Vodafone Romania’s service revenues increased by 4.1% in the second fiscal quarter, which ended on September 30, to EUR 186 million.

Irina Marica, [email protected]