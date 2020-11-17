Vodafone’s revenues in Romania, down by 2.3% in third quarter

The revenues from services reported by Vodafone Romania for the quarter ending on September 30 fell 2.3% compared to the same period last year, to EUR 195.1 mln, according to financial results released Monday by Vodafone Group.

The company's customer base also declined to 10.8 million at the end of September, from 11 million clients one year ago.

However, the company sees the results as good in the context of the crisis.

"In the previous quarter, we focused even more on the contribution to bridging the digital divide, which has dramatic consequences in key areas such as education, which can now be seen so clearly in the pandemic context we are in," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania, quoted by News.ro.

The company's support for education has included several initiatives in recent months. Through the 'Together we do not leave any student behind' campaign, Vodafone Romania managed to raise almost EUR 200,000, with the support of the Vodafone Romania Foundation, which doubled the donations collected.

These funds are used for the new beneficiaries of the 'School in a suitcase' educational program, who will thus have tablets and communication services that will allow them to continue learning.

The company continued the 'School in a suitcase' program in several schools in rural areas, developing communication solutions, and providing equipment and learning solutions for students and teachers.

