Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 08:22
Business

Vodafone’s revenues in Romania, down by 2.3% in third quarter

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues from services reported by Vodafone Romania for the quarter ending on September 30 fell 2.3% compared to the same period last year, to EUR 195.1 mln, according to financial results released Monday by Vodafone Group.

The company's customer base also declined to 10.8 million at the end of September, from 11 million clients one year ago.

However, the company sees the results as good in the context of the crisis.

"In the previous quarter, we focused even more on the contribution to bridging the digital divide, which has dramatic consequences in key areas such as education, which can now be seen so clearly in the pandemic context we are in," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania, quoted by News.ro.

The company's support for education has included several initiatives in recent months. Through the 'Together we do not leave any student behind' campaign, Vodafone Romania managed to raise almost EUR 200,000, with the support of the Vodafone Romania Foundation, which doubled the donations collected.

These funds are used for the new beneficiaries of the 'School in a suitcase' educational program, who will thus have tablets and communication services that will allow them to continue learning.

The company continued the 'School in a suitcase' program in several schools in rural areas, developing communication solutions, and providing equipment and learning solutions for students and teachers.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:44
17 September 2020
Business
Vodafone launches new TV service and converged services in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 08:22
Business

Vodafone’s revenues in Romania, down by 2.3% in third quarter

17 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues from services reported by Vodafone Romania for the quarter ending on September 30 fell 2.3% compared to the same period last year, to EUR 195.1 mln, according to financial results released Monday by Vodafone Group.

The company's customer base also declined to 10.8 million at the end of September, from 11 million clients one year ago.

However, the company sees the results as good in the context of the crisis.

"In the previous quarter, we focused even more on the contribution to bridging the digital divide, which has dramatic consequences in key areas such as education, which can now be seen so clearly in the pandemic context we are in," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania, quoted by News.ro.

The company's support for education has included several initiatives in recent months. Through the 'Together we do not leave any student behind' campaign, Vodafone Romania managed to raise almost EUR 200,000, with the support of the Vodafone Romania Foundation, which doubled the donations collected.

These funds are used for the new beneficiaries of the 'School in a suitcase' educational program, who will thus have tablets and communication services that will allow them to continue learning.

The company continued the 'School in a suitcase' program in several schools in rural areas, developing communication solutions, and providing equipment and learning solutions for students and teachers.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:44
17 September 2020
Business
Vodafone launches new TV service and converged services in Romania
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda