International Opera Awards recognize artistic director of Romania’s Enescu Festival

Vladimir Jurowski, the artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival and of the George Enescu International Competition, received the Conductor of the Year distinction at the 2018 International Opera Awards.The award recognized his activity throughout 2017.

Jurowski was nominated in the Conductor category alongside Marc Albrecht, Daniele Gatti, Fabio Luisi, Kazushi Ono, and Simone Young.

Jurowski is also a principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and principal conductor and artistic director of the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin for the 2018 season. Beginning with the 2021 season, he will be the musical director of the Bayerische Staatsoper.

At the 2017 edition of the George Enescu Festival, Jurowski conducted London Philharmonic Orchestra for the opening concert, Enescu’s Oedip.

Described as Opera’s answer to the Oscars, the International Opera Awards were founded by opera lover and philanthropist Harry Hyman. The awards celebrate established stars but also support the next generation of talent. The awards also raise money for the Opera Awards Foundation, a charity which awards bursaries to aspiring operatic talent around the world.

The full list of the 2018 winners can be checked here.

The George Enescu International Competition takes place this year between September 1 and September 23. Hundreds of young musicians are expected to Bucharest for the event.

Berlin Philharmonic to open 2019 Enescu Festival in Romania

(Photo: Matthias Creutziger)

[email protected]