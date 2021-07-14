Romanian home & deco retailer Vivre issues more bonds at BVB

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home & deco retailers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), lists its second bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on July 14. The bond issue is worth EUR 7 mln.

The issue will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) under the ticker VIV26E.

The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds.

The bond issue includes 14,000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 500/bond and an interest rate of 5.5% p.a., with the maturity on April 21, 2026.

During the private placement, 89 investors subscribed to the offer. The private placement and the listing were carried out with the support of TradeVille as an Authorized Advisor.

The first Vivre Deco bond issue, worth EUR 3.5 mln, is trading on the stock exchange under the ticker VIV25E.

Vivre Deco is controlled by Advisory Delta SRL, the company launched by the company's CEO, Monica Cadogan - 45%, Neogen, controlled by Călin Fusu - 50% and Vajda Andras Peter Nagy, product manager - 5%.

(Photo source: Wynnyk/Dreamstime.com)