Peleș royal estate: Restoration of Villa Şipot's original stained glass windows completed

The restoration of Villa Şipot's stained glass windows portraying the architects of Peleș Castle was completed, the Association for the Peleș Royal Heritage announced. The windows will be fitted into the future Gallery of Peleș Architects, the organization said.

Villa Șipot, also known as the "House of the Architects", is part of the Peleș Royal Estate and the place where the project of the Peleș Castle in Sinaia was completed. The villa is undergoing renovation and consolidation works, which started in 2022. After completing the works, scheduled for the end of this year, the building will be reintroduced into the cultural and tourist circuit.

Among the main objectives of the restoration project is the opening, at the Șipot Villa, of the Peleș Architects Gallery, an exhibition space dedicated to the architects who built and developed the Royal Estate of Sinaia, according to the vision of King Carol I, from the first plans of Peleș Castle to the entire architectural and landscape ensemble existing today.

The restoration works of the Șipot Villa, which are estimated to cost more than EUR 500,000, are carried out entirely through the efforts of the Association for the Peleș Royal Heritage, with the authorization of the Ministry of Culture. They are financed exclusively with funds and logistical support from private sponsors.

So far, within the renovation project, the consolidation works of the building have been completed, as well as the replacement of the thermal and electrical plumbing installations and the restoration of the resistance structures of the space destined for the Peleș Architects' Gallery.

Villa Sipot was the workshop and home of the Czech architect of the Royal House, Karel Liman, during the design activities of the extensions and the arrangement of Peles Castle. The building is located in the valley of the Peleș stream and, together with the access road to Pelisor Castle, forms the western side of the Sinaia estate, near the Economat building.

(Photos courtesy of Association for the Peleș Royal Heritage)

