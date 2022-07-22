Romania’s Via Transilvanica long-distance trail to be inaugurated in October

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail crossing Romania from Putna to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, is almost completed and will be officially inaugurated this fall. The event marking the grand opening will take place in Alba Iulia on October 8.

“Via Transilvanica will be fully completed after four and a half years of hard work, and the grand celebration of the entire route will be held in the form of a “fair”: a place for meeting and exchanging tourist experiences with organizations, routes, tourist destinations from all over the country and all over the world,” reads a message shared on the Facebook page of Via Transilvanica.

“We want to unite our routes and experiences, all the people of the trail, those who love the country and those who are curious to know it on October 8, 2022, in Alba Iulia, where it all began,” the same source said.

Via Transilvanica is a project of Tășuleasa Social. It is a long-distance trail for walking and cycling, passing through ten counties. The about 1,400 km long route is marked with the letter T in an orange circle.

(Photo source: Adragosphoto/Dreamstime.com)