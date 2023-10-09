Vegetable and fruit collection center to be built in southern Romania

A vegetable and fruit collection center will be set up in Dăbuleni, Dolj County, in southern Romania, agriculture minister Florin Barbu announced.

Fourteen other such centers will be built in the country, with the construction of the first six set to begin this year.

The vegetable and fruit center in Dolj will cover an area of 3,000 square meters, have 4 sorting lines, and storage spaces with controlled temperatures, according to Romania’s minister of agriculture, Florin Barbu.

"As promised, the construction of the first 6 centers, out of the 15 planned for Romania through Casa Unirea, will begin this year. We have already handed over the first three sites in Buzău, Olt, and Dolj counties," minister Barbu said on Facebook.

"The construction of vegetable and fruit collection centers is a project I care deeply about because it is a commitment I made to the vegetable growers in Romania. Together, we will protect and develop the vegetable sector and ensure healthy and delicious food for Romanians from the greenhouses of hardworking and patriotic Romanians," he added.

(Photo source: Aprescindere/Dreamstime.com)