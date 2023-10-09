Agriculture

Vegetable and fruit collection center to be built in southern Romania

09 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vegetable and fruit collection center will be set up in Dăbuleni, Dolj County, in southern Romania, agriculture minister Florin Barbu announced.

Fourteen other such centers will be built in the country, with the construction of the first six set to begin this year.

The vegetable and fruit center in Dolj will cover an area of 3,000 square meters, have 4 sorting lines, and storage spaces with controlled temperatures, according to Romania’s minister of agriculture, Florin Barbu.

"As promised, the construction of the first 6 centers, out of the 15 planned for Romania through Casa Unirea, will begin this year. We have already handed over the first three sites in Buzău, Olt, and Dolj counties," minister Barbu said on Facebook.

"The construction of vegetable and fruit collection centers is a project I care deeply about because it is a commitment I made to the vegetable growers in Romania. Together, we will protect and develop the vegetable sector and ensure healthy and delicious food for Romanians from the greenhouses of hardworking and patriotic Romanians," he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aprescindere/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Vegetable and fruit collection center to be built in southern Romania

09 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vegetable and fruit collection center will be set up in Dăbuleni, Dolj County, in southern Romania, agriculture minister Florin Barbu announced.

Fourteen other such centers will be built in the country, with the construction of the first six set to begin this year.

The vegetable and fruit center in Dolj will cover an area of 3,000 square meters, have 4 sorting lines, and storage spaces with controlled temperatures, according to Romania’s minister of agriculture, Florin Barbu.

"As promised, the construction of the first 6 centers, out of the 15 planned for Romania through Casa Unirea, will begin this year. We have already handed over the first three sites in Buzău, Olt, and Dolj counties," minister Barbu said on Facebook.

"The construction of vegetable and fruit collection centers is a project I care deeply about because it is a commitment I made to the vegetable growers in Romania. Together, we will protect and develop the vegetable sector and ensure healthy and delicious food for Romanians from the greenhouses of hardworking and patriotic Romanians," he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aprescindere/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline