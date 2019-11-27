Romania Insider
Business
VC fund pours EUR 600,000 in new Romanian urban mobility app
27 November 2019
Investment fund Early Game Ventures (EGV) has invested over EUR 0.5 million in Neobility, a startup founded and managed by Romanian entrepreneur Mihai Rotaru - one of the founders of the Clever Taxi mobility app, recently acquired by German group Daimler, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Neobility develops technologies that support the new wave of urban mobility solutions globally, with the aim of radically improving the capacity and movement speed of city residents.

Also participating in the round was Simple Capital, the investment vehicle of Romanian Andrei Pitiş, who was also the first angel investor in Clever Taxi.

"Neobility's long-term vision is to become a platform for cities to adopt for optimizing their public transport, which also implies a perfectly functional integration with other personal transport solutions. The problem of urban mobility has a direct impact on people's health as well as on the economic and real estate development of cities. An improvement in this area can have a snowball effect for the whole society,” explains Mihai Rotaru, founder and CEO of Neobility.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

