Romanian MEP will head EP’s industry, research and energy committee

Romanian MEP Adina Vălean, a member of the National Liberal Party (PNL), has been elected chair of the European Parliament Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE).

She previously chaired the parliament’s Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee and was also a VP of the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, four other Romanian MEPs have been elected into the leadership of the permanent commissions of the new EP, Digi24.ro reported.

Daniel Buda, with PNL and the EPP group, was elected VP of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI), while Cristian Buşoi, also with PNL and the EPP group, became the VP of the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI).

Also with the EPP group, Iuliu Winkler, of the Democrat Union of Hungarians in Romania, was re-elected VP of the International Trade Committee (INTA). Maria Grapini, with the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the S&D group, was elected VP of the Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO).

(Photo: valean.eu)

