Transylvania village resort takes over management of Prince of Wales House in Viscri

The team of Valea Verde Retreat, in the Transylvania village of Cund, has taken over the management of the Prince of Wales House in Viscri, in central Romania’s Brasov county.

The Prince of Wales House is a traditional old Saxon farmhouse, with its oldest parts dating back to 1777. In 1998, Prince Charles purchased the house via his charitable foundation in the U.K. The purchase was designed to encourage the preservation of Romania’s unique architectural heritage.

Since 2015 the house is the headquarters of the Prince of Wales’s Foundation Romania. When the house is not used for charitable projects, it is welcoming guests, who by staying and dining in the house support the foundation. The house offers accommodation for up to twelve guests in one apartment with a double and a twin room, three double rooms and two attic singles.

The Valea Verde resort is located 30 kilometers from Sighisoara and 28 km from Targu Mures. German Jonas Schaefer and his wife Ulrike Schaefer founded this complex when they decided to move and settle in Romania.

The village of Viscri, with its fortified church originally built around 1100 AD, is included on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The number of tourists visiting the village has increased in recent years, especially as the site became associated with Prince Charles.

