US Senate endorses new ambassador to Romania

US Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs issued a positive opinion for Adrian Zuckerman to become the new ambassador of the United States in Romania, Economica.net reported. The Chamber of Representatives also needs to endorse him before he can take on this assignment.

Zuckerman emigrated from Romania to the United States at the age of ten, being fluent in Romanian.

Combating corruption and supporting the independence of the judiciary are vital for the long-term prosperity of the region and for security, as well as for the extraordinary cooperation between the authorities and security issues that exist between the United States and Romania, Zuckerman stated during the hearings.

President Donald Trump has nominated him for the position in July. As a lawyer, he was admitted to the New York Bar in 1984, as a partner in the international law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP. Previously, he served as co-coordinator of the national real estate and corporate services department at Epstein Becker & Green, PC, New York, and previously was the real estate coordinator at Lowenstein Sandler, LLP, New York. He also served as chair of a civil court and arbitration jury selection board for the New York Real Estate Council.

Active in philanthropy and education, Adrian Zuckerman is a member of the Kids Corp board and is a member of the New York Law School Graduate Council. He has a undergraduate degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and earned a law degree from New York Law School.

