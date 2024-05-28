The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) announced the 3rd edition of the US-Romania Economic Forum, to be held for the first time in Washington, DC on June 20. The event aims to promote Romania as a destination for American investments.

The “US-Romania Economic Forum: Partnership for Growth,” as the event is titled, will gather officials from both administrations and leaders of American companies in Romania, alongside AmCham representatives to present Romania’s investment profile and the country’s potential to become a hub for American investments in the region. The forum is supported by the US Embassy in Bucharest and the Romanian Embassy in Washington, DC.

Cristian Sporiș, AmCham Romania president, noted that the Forum, launched in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, benefited from the support of AmCham’s 570 member companies.

“This year, we are taking the Forum to Washington, DC to invite American investors to choose Romania, the best destination for US investments in the region. In a global context that tests the investment decisions on criteria other than geographical ones – shifting from nearshoring (investments in neighboring countries) to friend-shoring (investments in friendly countries), the current momentum in our bilateral relations is a valuable advantage that Romania must capitalize on,” he said.

“During the June 20 discussions with American investors we will highlight the robust economic growth, which makes the country a regional champion,” the AmCham Romania president added.

The US-Romania Economic Forum will also highlight Romania’s ongoing reforms, investments, and goals, such as joining the OECD.

“Choosing Romania, especially in the context of participating in the international effort to rebuild Ukraine, will also be one of the main messages on the Forum’s agenda,” said Daniela Nemoianu, vice president of AmCham Romania.

AmCham representatives also highlighted Romania’s potential to attract investments in IT, energy, FMCG, healthcare, and many others.

The US-Romania Economic Forum organized by AmCham Romania will feature messages from government officials, heads of the two diplomatic missions, representatives of AmCham and the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as from company leaders from various sectors who will present the perspective of American investors already present in Romania. The potential for attracting investments in the medical sector, in particular, will be highlighted in a dedicated panel.

Representatives of Romanian authorities and the private sector will discuss investment opportunities generated by the construction of new hospitals funded by European funds, advances in access to innovation, the prospect of adopting a support scheme for investments in drug production, an attractive legislative framework for clinical trials, and the quality of medical professionals in Romania.

The dialogue on economic cooperation facilitated by AmCham Romania through the 3rd edition of the US-Romania Economic Forum is correlated with other key moments on the bilateral agenda, such as Romania’s effort to qualify for the US Visa Waiver Program and the participation of the Romanian delegation at the SelectUSA Investment Summit between June 23-26.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AmCham)