Romanian president meets House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson in Washington

During his working visit to the United States, on May 9, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson in Washington, DC. The two discussed ways to enhance the US-Romania strategic partnership, including in the energy sector, and the assistance package recently approved for Ukraine.

"The president of Romania expressed his appreciation for the attention shown by the American legislature, especially the House of Representatives, for the cooperation with our country and with other European states in promoting Euro-Atlantic security and prosperity," the Romanian Presidential Administration said.

In addition, Klaus Iohannis welcomed the adoption of the assistance package for Ukraine by the US Congress, which adds to the support provided by the EU and European states.

Also, the Romanian leader emphasized the commitment of the Romanian authorities to strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America, including in the energy field. "In particular, president Klaus Iohannis highlighted Romania's interest in playing a more important role in ensuring regional energy security," the same source said.

US-Romania cooperation in the field of security was also among the topics discussed during the meeting, including Romania's role as a security provider.

Today I had a very substantial meeting with @SpeakerJohnson at the US Congress. We discussed concrete ways to enhance the US - RO #StrategicPartnership, including in the energy sector. I thanked him for the vital 🇺🇸 recent decision on the assistance package for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/4vb0Ai1DaT — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) May 9, 2024

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)