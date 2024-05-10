Politics

Romanian president meets House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson in Washington

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

During his working visit to the United States, on May 9, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson in Washington, DC. The two discussed ways to enhance the US-Romania strategic partnership, including in the energy sector, and the assistance package recently approved for Ukraine.

"The president of Romania expressed his appreciation for the attention shown by the American legislature, especially the House of Representatives, for the cooperation with our country and with other European states in promoting Euro-Atlantic security and prosperity," the Romanian Presidential Administration said

In addition, Klaus Iohannis welcomed the adoption of the assistance package for Ukraine by the US Congress, which adds to the support provided by the EU and European states.

Also, the Romanian leader emphasized the commitment of the Romanian authorities to strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America, including in the energy field. "In particular, president Klaus Iohannis highlighted Romania's interest in playing a more important role in ensuring regional energy security," the same source said.

US-Romania cooperation in the field of security was also among the topics discussed during the meeting, including Romania's role as a security provider.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian president meets House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson in Washington

10 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

During his working visit to the United States, on May 9, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson in Washington, DC. The two discussed ways to enhance the US-Romania strategic partnership, including in the energy sector, and the assistance package recently approved for Ukraine.

"The president of Romania expressed his appreciation for the attention shown by the American legislature, especially the House of Representatives, for the cooperation with our country and with other European states in promoting Euro-Atlantic security and prosperity," the Romanian Presidential Administration said

In addition, Klaus Iohannis welcomed the adoption of the assistance package for Ukraine by the US Congress, which adds to the support provided by the EU and European states.

Also, the Romanian leader emphasized the commitment of the Romanian authorities to strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America, including in the energy field. "In particular, president Klaus Iohannis highlighted Romania's interest in playing a more important role in ensuring regional energy security," the same source said.

US-Romania cooperation in the field of security was also among the topics discussed during the meeting, including Romania's role as a security provider.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 May 2024
Entertainment
New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide
10 May 2024
Politics
Electoral campaign for local and European Parliament elections kicks off in Romania
10 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania
10 May 2024
Defense
US approves sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for Romania’s F-16s
10 May 2024
Society
Poll: Romanians see benefits of EU membership but believe they are still discriminated
10 May 2024
Energy
BSOG goes ahead with 3GW offshore wind project in Romania’s Black Sea
09 May 2024
Entertainment
Netflix’s Wednesday: Romanian actor returns as Thing in season 2 as production moves to Ireland
09 May 2024
Justice
Romania’s Archbishop of Tomis to stand trial in corruption case