US to invest USD 21 million in Romanian airbase

by Romania Insider
US President Donald Trump promulgated the US defense budget for 2019, which provides that US troops will continue to their rotation in Eastern Europe, including Romania and Bulgaria.

Moreover, the document provides that the US will invest some USD 21.6 million in developing the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, where American troops are stationed in Romania, local Mediafax reported.

The total US defense budget for 2019 is USD 717 billion, according to CNBC.

Putin-Trump meeting touches on American antimissile defense system

Romania, among NATO countries meeting defense spending pledge in 2018

