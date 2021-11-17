Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Events

Arcub Gabroveni in downtown Bucharest hosts Urban Christmas Market in December

17 November 2021
Alternative gifts made by small local producers will go on sale at the Urban Christmas Market at Arcub Gabroveni in downtown Bucharest. The event is scheduled for December 1-24.

Visitors of the Urban Christmas Market will have the chance to buy unique, authentic, and personalized objects for their loved ones.

The fair will be split into several sections focused on different areas of the creative sector. For example, the Maker’s Market section will be dedicated to creators of design objects, while the Food & Drinks Corner will be the place for street food & drink vendors and artisanal food sellers. There will also be an Education Corner hosting educational workshops for children.

The Urban Christmas Market will be open daily, until Christmas Eve, between 10:00 and 21:00.

Organizers invite non-profit organizations to become partners of the event. They can submit a proposal to participate by November 22, 2021, with each proposal including at least five exhibitors. The list of documents required for registration, the Selection Regulations and the Registration Form are available on the Arcub website, in the Projects - Festival section.

(Photo source: Calinescu Silviu/Dreamstime.com)

