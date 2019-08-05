UPC Romania reports 4.2% higher revenues, more customers in Q1

Cable TV and internet provider UPC Romania, part of American Liberty Global group, posted revenues of RON 168.8 million (EUR 35.5 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 4.2% over the same period of 2018.

On the internet segment, UPC added 6,900 new subscriptions over the past year, pushing up its subscription base to 594,200 customers.

Digital TV has reached and surpassed an important milestone: over 700,000 customers, with 28,300 new subscriptions added over the past year. The client base grew by over 4% compared to the same period of 2018, reaching a total of 708,400 customers.

The voice segment recorded a year-on-year increase of 6% in the first quarter, with a base of 581,100 customers with telephone services (33,300 new customers).

As of March 31, 2019, the number of subscriptions (Revenue generating Unit, or RGU) reached a total of 2,089,600 on all segments: television, internet, and telephony. UPC coverage for digital services reached 3,126,800 homes in Romania, representing an annual growth of 49,600 (+1.6%) new homes.

