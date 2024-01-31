Untold festival organizer accused of having sexual relations with minors

One of the founders of Romania's famous Untold festival, Bogdan Buta, is accused of having had sexual relations with two minors in 2021. However, he has been denying the allegations, claiming that the situation is a "science fiction scenario" orchestrated by "blackmailers and criminals of the lowest order" whom he will be suing.

Initially, investigators opened a criminal investigation for sexual assault, but after interviewing the two alleged victims, the charge was changed to sexual acts with a minor, according to News.ro. The alleged incidents took place in 2021, in a building in Cluj-Napoca.

The police specified that two of the individuals involved, now aged 18 and 19 from the cities of Cluj-Napoca and Iași, were questioned.

The Cluj County Police Department stated that during the hearings, no criminal complaints were filed regarding offenses against sexual freedom and integrity. "Evidence is being gathered in the case to establish the full set of facts," police sources transmitted.

Bogdan Buta reacted to the investigation stating that he would seek legal action to resolve this situation.

"The truth is the following and very simple. The science fiction scenario plotted and presented in the material is just the result of sick minds, blackmailers, and criminals of the lowest order. If someone wants to stoop to the level of this filth, it's their choice. I will not descend into this mire but choose the path of justice as the only form of interaction with these criminals. There will be no other position or interaction on the subject, other than lawsuits or criminal complaints," Bogdan Buta stated.

The information that Bogdan Buta had sexual relations in 2021 with two young individuals in a building in the city of Cluj-Napoca was initially reported by Ziar de Cluj. The publication presented message exchanges and testimonies of the two individuals, who were minors at that time.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)