University of Bucharest joins project to create a European Civic University

Eight top universities in Europe have decided to create together a European Civic University, and one of the eight is the University of Bucharest.

The other seven universities are the Aix Marseille Université (France), the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece), Université Libre de Bruxelles (Belgium), Universidad Autonoma de Madrid (Spain), Sapienza Università di Roma (Italia), Stockholms Universitet (Sweden), and the Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen (Germany).

This network will bring together about 384,000 students and 55,000 teachers and other members of the university community, according to the University of Bucharest. It will encourage a multilingual environment, bringing together native speakers of English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Romanian, Spanish and Swedish.

“Our project aims to promote European values, cultures and citizenship among new generations of students. It will promote innovative and integrated cooperation and action, regardless of borders, languages or academic disciplines. It will act both locally and globally, while challenging social, economic or environmental issues,” reads a press release from the University of Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Universitatea din Bucuresti)