Romanian company UMB officially involved in production of Piranha 5 fighting vehicles

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) on March 15 signed a joint venture with Uzina Mecanică București (UMB), and the next lot of Piranha 5 fighting vehicles for the Romanian Army will be fully manufactured in the Romanian company’s factory.

The production facility, located in Bucharest, is ready for taking export orders as well, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Romanian Army has signed a framework contract with GDELS for 227 Piranha 5 fighting vehicles for about EUR 900 mln.

The involvement of the Romanian company UTB, a partner of the contract, has increased gradually.

Now, with the new joint venture between GDELS and UMB, the next batch of Piranha 5 would, in stages, be produced to an even greater degree at the plant in Bucharest, including the carcass and armour part. Eventually, the vehicles are aimed for export as well, especially in countries such as Slovakia, the Czech Republic or Bulgaria.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)