Nearly 6,900 Ukrainians got a job in Romania after outbreak of war in Ukraine

The number of Ukrainian citizens who found a job in Romania after the outbreak of the war in their country reached a new record this week, according to a weekly situation centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS).

At the national level, until August 7, 6,850 employment contracts were concluded for Ukrainian citizens who fled the war, the highest figure since February 24, 2022, to date.

Of the 6,850 Ukrainians employed in Romania after the start of the war, most, 1,390, work in the manufacturing industry and 1,215 in construction.

Another 815 are employed in hotels and restaurants, and 747 in trade.

The most - 2,863, found work in Bucharest, 388 in Timiș county, and 377 in Constanța county.

In addition to the 6,850 contracts concluded after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there are another 1,125 labor contracts dated before February 24, 2022.

