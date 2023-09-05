Some 6,600 Ukrainians employed in Romania

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, 6,594 Ukrainian citizens have been employed in Romania, and 500 Romanian employers have expressed their readiness to employ Ukrainians, the Romanian Ministry of Labor announced on September 4, Hotnews.ro reported.

Since July 15 last year, the employees of the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency have been present weekly, on Mondays and Tuesdays, at the headquarters for refugees organized at the Romexpo exhibition centre, providing information on job vacancies and other services that can benefit through the National Employment Agency ANOFM.

The services provided by ANOFM and job vacancies are advertised on "Telegram", the most popular social media platform used by Ukrainian citizens.

The ANOFM website can be accessed for real-time job offers.

