Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 13:47
Eco

Central Romania: Bear from Ukraine joins sanctuary in Zărnești

22 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Masha, a female bear who was kept at a circus company in Ukraine for the past 20 years, has joined the bear sanctuary in Zărneşti, managed by the association Millions of Friends.

The bear was supposed to join the sanctuary in early March, but as the war broke in Ukraine the deadline could not be met, representatives of the association told Agerpres.

Over the past days, Masha was kept in an improvised shelter in Sambir.

The sanctuary is home to more than 100 bears, rescued from poor living conditions. It spreads on 69 hectares of coniferous forests. It was established after the association Millions of Friends signed a public-private partnership with the Town Hall of Zărneşti, through which they received a concession for the necessary land to build the Libearty sanctuary.

(Photo: AMP Libearty - Bear Sanctuary Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 13:47
Eco

Central Romania: Bear from Ukraine joins sanctuary in Zărnești

22 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Masha, a female bear who was kept at a circus company in Ukraine for the past 20 years, has joined the bear sanctuary in Zărneşti, managed by the association Millions of Friends.

The bear was supposed to join the sanctuary in early March, but as the war broke in Ukraine the deadline could not be met, representatives of the association told Agerpres.

Over the past days, Masha was kept in an improvised shelter in Sambir.

The sanctuary is home to more than 100 bears, rescued from poor living conditions. It spreads on 69 hectares of coniferous forests. It was established after the association Millions of Friends signed a public-private partnership with the Town Hall of Zărneşti, through which they received a concession for the necessary land to build the Libearty sanctuary.

(Photo: AMP Libearty - Bear Sanctuary Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions