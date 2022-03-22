Central Romania: Bear from Ukraine joins sanctuary in Zărnești

Masha, a female bear who was kept at a circus company in Ukraine for the past 20 years, has joined the bear sanctuary in Zărneşti, managed by the association Millions of Friends.

The bear was supposed to join the sanctuary in early March, but as the war broke in Ukraine the deadline could not be met, representatives of the association told Agerpres.

Over the past days, Masha was kept in an improvised shelter in Sambir.

The sanctuary is home to more than 100 bears, rescued from poor living conditions. It spreads on 69 hectares of coniferous forests. It was established after the association Millions of Friends signed a public-private partnership with the Town Hall of Zărneşti, through which they received a concession for the necessary land to build the Libearty sanctuary.

(Photo: AMP Libearty - Bear Sanctuary Facebook Page)

