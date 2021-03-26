Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 15:38
Capital markets

Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

26 March 2021
UiPath, the biggest robotic process automation (RPA) company in the world, founded in Bucharest by two Romanian entrepreneurs, has filed the documentation for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). UiPath’s shares will trade on NYSE under the ticker PATH.

The IPO prospectus doesn’t mention the price at which UiPath plans to sell its shares or the targeted valuation, as these will be determined based on the investors’ interest. However, it provides new information about the company’s financial results.

In the financial year ended in January 2021, UiPath recorded annualized recurring revenues (ARR) of USD 580 mln, up by 65% compared to the previous year, and a net loss of USD 92 mln, down from USD 520 mln in the previous year.

The company has close to 8,000 customers (7,968), of which over 1,000 generate annual revenues of over USD 100,000.

In its latest funding round, carried out in February 2021, UiPath raised USD 750 million from investors at a valuation of USD 35 billion.

(Photo source: UiPath)

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
