Bucharest riders can rent Lime e-scooters using the Uber app

Ridesharing service Uber has partnered with electric scooter rental company Lime to make the e-scooters available for booking directly in the Uber app.

The option is available in Bucharest and adds to alternatives such as UberX, Uber Select, and Green.

Riders using the Uber app will see nearby Lime scooters on the home screen, after tapping the Rent button.

The Lime e-scooters will cost RON 3 to unlock, and RON 0.6 per minute to use afterward. All scooters have a maximum speed of 20km per hour. Before each ride, users are advised to wear a helmet and consult tips and tricks on how to move safely on the road.

Uber recently launched in Constanța, a city on the Romanian Black Sea coast, after making the service available in Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov, and Iași.

(Photo: Lime Facebook Page)

[email protected]