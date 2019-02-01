Romanian digital security startup gets USD 1.5 mln financing

TypingDNA, a Romanian digital security startup launched by a team in Oradea, received a USD 1.5 million financing from local venture capital fund GapMinder and other investors from U.S. and U.K.

The startup, which has created an online security solution based on the user’s typing habits, will use the money to expand in the financial sector, local Startupcafe.ro reported. It plans to focus especially on preventing online fraud.

TypingDNA was launched by local entrepreneurs Raul Popa and Cristian Tamas. The startup received financing in the past from Gecad Ventures, an investment vehicle founded by Romanian investor Radu Georgescu, and from local angel investors Adrian Gheara, Alex Negrea, Dan Mihaescu and Lucian Todea.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)