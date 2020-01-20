Two thirds of Romanians retire before the legal age

The actual retirement age in Romania is 60 years and a half in the case of men and 58 years and 4 months in the case of women, about 5 years lower than the age limits stipulated by the law, disclosed the public pension house at the request of G4Media.ro.

The figure comes in the context of fierce debates about raising the retirement age and labour minister Violeta Alexandrescu saying that she noticed “a tendency of Romanians to work less and retire early.”

According to Law 263 of 2010 on the system of public pensions, the standard retirement age in 2019 was 65 years for men and about 61 years for women (women will reach the standard retirement age of 63 years in 2030).

Of the total of 140,210 people who retired last year, almost two thirds did so without having reached the standard age of 65, respectively 61 years.

Most of the men who retired early in 2019 were able to do so because they were included in the special work groups, which allowed them to retire early. There were 18,694 men in this situation and 6,296 women.

The second reason for early retirement was invalidity, 32,125 people retiring last year for this cause.

Last but not least, two other reasons for early retirement are early retirement and partial early retirement - procedures that allow employees to retire before term accepting incomplete benefits.

A total of 22,990 women and men retired in 2019 based on these legal provisions.

(Photo: Pixabay)

