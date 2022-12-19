Social

Two million traditional sweetbreads to be shipped outside of Romania for the holidays

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than two million traditional cozonaci (sweetbreads) will find their way to large Romanian communities from abroad this holiday season. Over 7.5 million will be made in total, according to the Romanian Employers’ Association in the Milling, Bakery, and Flour Products Industries (ROMPAN).

“The supply of sweetbread is higher this year. I think we’ll exceed 7.5 million, but the best news is that we have a high export demand and I hope we will deliver two million sweetbread cakes, especially in countries with large Romanian communities. The price range is between RON 10 (EUR 2) and RON 50-60 (EUR 10-12) per kilogram at confectioneries, but here in the industry, prices are lower,” association representative Aurel Popescu told Agerpres.

Producers have come up with different kinds of fillings to appeal to as many customers as possible. There’s sweetbread filled with walnuts, apples, raisins, chocolate cream, rum, Turkish delight, and many others.

The price of sweetbread, an essential element of traditional Romanian holiday meals, is 20% higher compared to the same period last year. Regular bread is also more expensive. The price of the bags that come with the bread has increased as well.

ROMPAN is the first association established in Romania in 1990 and includes over 200 companies from all areas of the industry, covering a market share of over 60% for milling, 40% for baking, 70% for pasta, and 55% for biscuits.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebalos | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Two million traditional sweetbreads to be shipped outside of Romania for the holidays

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than two million traditional cozonaci (sweetbreads) will find their way to large Romanian communities from abroad this holiday season. Over 7.5 million will be made in total, according to the Romanian Employers’ Association in the Milling, Bakery, and Flour Products Industries (ROMPAN).

“The supply of sweetbread is higher this year. I think we’ll exceed 7.5 million, but the best news is that we have a high export demand and I hope we will deliver two million sweetbread cakes, especially in countries with large Romanian communities. The price range is between RON 10 (EUR 2) and RON 50-60 (EUR 10-12) per kilogram at confectioneries, but here in the industry, prices are lower,” association representative Aurel Popescu told Agerpres.

Producers have come up with different kinds of fillings to appeal to as many customers as possible. There’s sweetbread filled with walnuts, apples, raisins, chocolate cream, rum, Turkish delight, and many others.

The price of sweetbread, an essential element of traditional Romanian holiday meals, is 20% higher compared to the same period last year. Regular bread is also more expensive. The price of the bags that come with the bread has increased as well.

ROMPAN is the first association established in Romania in 1990 and includes over 200 companies from all areas of the industry, covering a market share of over 60% for milling, 40% for baking, 70% for pasta, and 55% for biscuits.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebalos | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland