More than two million traditional cozonaci (sweetbreads) will find their way to large Romanian communities from abroad this holiday season. Over 7.5 million will be made in total, according to the Romanian Employers’ Association in the Milling, Bakery, and Flour Products Industries (ROMPAN).

“The supply of sweetbread is higher this year. I think we’ll exceed 7.5 million, but the best news is that we have a high export demand and I hope we will deliver two million sweetbread cakes, especially in countries with large Romanian communities. The price range is between RON 10 (EUR 2) and RON 50-60 (EUR 10-12) per kilogram at confectioneries, but here in the industry, prices are lower,” association representative Aurel Popescu told Agerpres.

Producers have come up with different kinds of fillings to appeal to as many customers as possible. There’s sweetbread filled with walnuts, apples, raisins, chocolate cream, rum, Turkish delight, and many others.

The price of sweetbread, an essential element of traditional Romanian holiday meals, is 20% higher compared to the same period last year. Regular bread is also more expensive. The price of the bags that come with the bread has increased as well.

ROMPAN is the first association established in Romania in 1990 and includes over 200 companies from all areas of the industry, covering a market share of over 60% for milling, 40% for baking, 70% for pasta, and 55% for biscuits.

(Photo source: Sebalos | Dreamstime.com)