Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 09:03
Business

Two contractors vie for EUR 70 mln expansion of Craiova airport

02 February 2022
Two associations, led by local companies Construcții Erbașu and Bog'Art, have submitted bids for the expansion and modernization of Craiova International Airport in southern Romania.

The contract is estimated at RON 479 mln (EUR 88 mln), excluding VAT, out of which RON 351 mln from European funds. It must be completed within 25 months, Profit.ro reported.

The contract involves the design and execution of several objectives, including two new taxiways, a new passenger terminal, a new passenger transfer area, a photovoltaic and a thermal power plant, as well as access roads, parking and others.

The project is co-financed under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program - POIM. Dolj County Council and Craiova City Hall are topping up the EU funds to finance the project.

Currently, Craiova International Airport has a passenger terminal, extended in 2020-2021, with a capacity of 691,495 passengers per year that is expected to be exceeded after 2026.

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International Craiova)

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 15:03
13 January 2022
RI +
Air travel: Routes from Romania announced for 2022 & the airport reopening planned for this spring
Normal
1

