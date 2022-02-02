Two contractors vie for EUR 70 mln expansion of Craiova airport

Two associations, led by local companies Construcții Erbașu and Bog'Art, have submitted bids for the expansion and modernization of Craiova International Airport in southern Romania.

The contract is estimated at RON 479 mln (EUR 88 mln), excluding VAT, out of which RON 351 mln from European funds. It must be completed within 25 months, Profit.ro reported.

The contract involves the design and execution of several objectives, including two new taxiways, a new passenger terminal, a new passenger transfer area, a photovoltaic and a thermal power plant, as well as access roads, parking and others.

The project is co-financed under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program - POIM. Dolj County Council and Craiova City Hall are topping up the EU funds to finance the project.

Currently, Craiova International Airport has a passenger terminal, extended in 2020-2021, with a capacity of 691,495 passengers per year that is expected to be exceeded after 2026.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International Craiova)