Romania's food processor Scandia gets approval for new takeover

The meat processing capacity of the Romanian food group Scandia Food will increase by 40 tonnes/day after the company got the green light for the takeover of Carniprod Tulcea in a deal estimated at over EUR 10 mln.

Carniprod owns a factory in Tulcea, in the eastern part of Romania, 8 traditional stores, 3 mobile stores and 3 fast-food stores.

The target company has almost 300 employees and a turnover between EUR 10 mln and EUR 20 mln annually, Profit.ro reported. It was among the first companies hit by African swine fever in the fall of 2018 and therefore had to close its pig farm permanently.

In its last deal before Carniprod's takeover, Scandia Food took over Agra's Alba Iulia – a company specialized in processing meat and producing meat-based dishes, at the end of 2021.

Scandia Food operates several national brands such as Scandia Sibiu, Bucegi, Sadu, Lotka, Năvodul Plin, Tapas, Rotina, Roua, Sunset Nuts, and Yummy Snacks. The company employs over 1,000.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Phoot source: Facebook/Scandia Food)