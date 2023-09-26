Macro

PwC: Turnover tax will bring up to 0.5% of GDP to Romania's budget

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The turnover tax levied under the fiscal corrective package on the revenues of large-sized Romanian companies that report insufficient profit margins will bring supplementary budget revenues in the amount of RON 6.2bn collected from 756 companies (including 20 banks), according to estimates of PwC.

Conceptually, the turnover tax was promoted by the Social Democratic (PSD) party following a rhetoric against companies that "hide" by fiscal optimisation or export by transfer pricing their profits abroad.

However, while such practices can be addressed by other means (already existing), setting a flat profitability rate for all economic sectors lacks economic foundations, experts argue.

"The profit margins differ from one economic sector to another, but also depending on the economic context. There will be 756 companies eligible to pay turnover tax, of which 20 are credit institutions", according to Daniel Anghel, partner, Tax, Legal & People leader at PwC Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

(Photo: Juan Moyano/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

PwC: Turnover tax will bring up to 0.5% of GDP to Romania's budget

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The turnover tax levied under the fiscal corrective package on the revenues of large-sized Romanian companies that report insufficient profit margins will bring supplementary budget revenues in the amount of RON 6.2bn collected from 756 companies (including 20 banks), according to estimates of PwC.

Conceptually, the turnover tax was promoted by the Social Democratic (PSD) party following a rhetoric against companies that "hide" by fiscal optimisation or export by transfer pricing their profits abroad.

However, while such practices can be addressed by other means (already existing), setting a flat profitability rate for all economic sectors lacks economic foundations, experts argue.

"The profit margins differ from one economic sector to another, but also depending on the economic context. There will be 756 companies eligible to pay turnover tax, of which 20 are credit institutions", according to Daniel Anghel, partner, Tax, Legal & People leader at PwC Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

(Photo: Juan Moyano/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria