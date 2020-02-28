Turkish-German association to deliver 100 e-trolleybuses to Bucharest municipality

The Bucharest Court of Appeal has rejected the appeal filed by Polish company Solaris to Bucharest’s tender to purchase 100 semi-autonomous trolleybuses.

The court’s decision is final, which means that Turkish company Bozankaya, which won the tender, can start the deliveries, Economica.net reported.

Bozankaya, in partnership with Sileo of Germany, was the sole bidder in the tender launched by the Bucharest municipality last February. Solaris and Skoda Electric challenged the tender.

The value of the contract is estimated at RON 214 million (EUR 44.5 mln), VAT excluded. The trolleybuses will have a capacity of 96 passengers and 24 seats, an autonomy range of 20 km and their electricity storage system must be guaranteed for a period of eight years or 480,000 km.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)