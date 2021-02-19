Romanian software development firm Tremend seeks 150 remote experts

Romanian consulting and software development company Tremend will recruit 150 remote software engineers this year.

The company seeks to hire specialists in technologies such as Java, Python, PHP, Angular, React, C ++, Android, iOS and QA, as well as Project Managers and Business Analysts.

The company's turnover went up by 40% to EUR 21 million in 2020. This year, the company aims for a turnover of EUR 30 mln. The main growth engines are stepping up operations in the US, UK and Benelux, and increasing the number of customers due to partnerships with Mastercard, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

Tremend has two offices in Romania, in Bucharest and Brasov, and international offices in Atlanta (United States), Brussels (Belgium), London (UK), and Luxembourg.

After consolidating its team in the Brasov office in the past years, which currently has 40 specialists, Tremend now plans to expand its team in the Benelux region with up to 25 new colleagues.

Tremend is one of the fastest-growing Romanian companies, according to Deloitte and Financial Times rankings. The company's founders and managing partners are local entrepreneurs Ioan Cocan and Marius Hanganu.

