The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) returns for its 8th edition at Unirii Square, in Cluj-Napoca, between September 15 and 18, 2022.

Hailing the message "we promote Romania through reading," this year's edition invites internationally well-renowned writers as special guests from eight countries, including Japan, Mexico, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Chile, United Kingdom, and Romania - a total of 40 events and 12 guests specials.

"This year's message, Promoting Romania through reading, wants to be an exhortation, an alarm signal, that Romanians must read more, that we must fill social networks with books, not just with photos of coffee or what else we eat," says Gabriel Bota, director of the International Book Festival Transylvania, in a press release.

The festival opens at 10.30 on Thursday, September 15, with the launching of Horia Bădescu's poetry book, " E toamnă nebun de frumoasă la Cluj" (It's crazy beautiful autumn in Cluj). Marius Bojiță, the president of the Transylvania Leaders Foundation, and Bogdan Roșca-Zasmencu, Radio Cluj's director, are set to be in attendance, too.

In addition to book launching events, highly informative conferences, discussions, and public lectures will fill up the four-day events.

In the previous edition (2021), FICT invited over 50,000 visitors, an impressive number despite the ongoing health crisis at the time. The City Hall and the Local Council of Cluj-Napoca financed the project, in partnership with Banca Transylvania as its main sponsor and Aliat Auto as its mobility partner.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo credits: Transylvania International Book Festival)