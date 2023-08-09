Energy

Romania's grid operator endorses record volume of new wind farm projects in June

09 August 2023

The electric grid operator Transelectrica issued connection permissions (ATRs) for seven new wind farms with a combined planned installed capacity of 656MW in Tulcea county in June.

Six of the seven are registered by companies with the same address, meaning that they are probably developed by the same investor for re-sale to final investors, if any, according to Economica.net.

Tulcea county is among the most sought-after regions in the country for such projects, consequently among the most congested parts of Transelectrica’s grid as well.

Getting the ATR is only one of the first steps an investor must take to bring new energy capacity into operation, meaning that there is still no guarantee that all the projects will actually be developed. It is highly likely that these projects are intended for sale to final investors.

Harsh Wind, a company registered in 2011 but which had no employees or revenues until 2023, received the ATR for the largest project – a 140.4MW wind project for a wind power plant located in Topolog Ciucurova.

The other six companies have a similar profile: no revenue and no employees before 2023. Furthermore, they are registered at the same address.

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Energy

1

