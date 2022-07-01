Train ticket prices rise in Romania from July 1

Travelling by train has become a more expensive option in Romania starting July 1, as state-owned rail operator CFR Calatori increased the prices of tickets. The company said it implemented the provisions of an order of the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure issued on May 25.

“The measure supports the recovery and balancing of the economic activity of all railway passenger transport operators in Romania amid rising prices for various materials with a large share in the railway transport activity: fuel, energy, parts, etc.,” CFR Calatori said.

According to the same source, the tariff for rail travel, applicable to all rail passenger transport operators, was previously adjusted in 2013.

Thus, following the July 1 hike, a 2nd class ride by InterRegio (IR) train from Bucharest to Constanta costs RON 67 (up from RON 55.7 before). Meanwhile, the fare for a train ride on the Bucharest-Brasov route increased by almost RON 10 to RON 54.

Regio (R) train trips are a bit cheaper, but they also take longer. For example, a 2nd class ride between Bucharest and Brasov costs RON 29 (up from RON 24 before the hike).

CFR Calatori also said that the travel facilities granted so far, such as discounts for season tickets for commuters and students, remain valid after July 1. In addition, those who purchase tickets online benefit from a 5% discount, while buying a ticket more than 10 days in advance brings a discount of up to 10%.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)