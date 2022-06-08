Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

"Sun Trains" take tourists to the Romanian seaside, Danube Delta this summer

08 June 2022
Romanian state-owned rail operator CFR Calatori said it would launch its Sun Trains (Trenurile Soarelui) summer program this weekend. Until mid-September, 40 trains will provide daily direct connections between major cities across the country and resorts on the Black Sea coast and the Danube Delta.

“All regions of the country will be connected during the summer with the most popular holiday destinations on the Romanian coast, CFR Calatori offering everyone the possibility to travel either by direct trains from Arad, Deva, Timisoara Nord, Resita Nord, Oradea, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Cluj Napoca, Targu Mures, Brasov, Suceava, Iasi, Galati, and Buzau, or by ensuring a fast connection from Bucharest Nord by trains scheduled to run every 1-2 hours on the route Bucharest Nord-Constanta and back,” the company said.

Thus, for three months, direct trains will link major cities across the country to the Romanian Black Sea coast, with 18 of them having Mangalia as the destination/departure point. 

The Sun Trains will also connect Bucharest with the seaside resorts. The average journey time between the capital city and Constanta is about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

CFR Calatori also said that, for trips to Danube Delta, the trains IR 1981/R 8653 and R 8656/IR 1982 would ensure daily direct connections between Bucharest Nord and Tulcea and return. Daily train services will also be available for the Medgidia-Tulcea route.

Check the Sun Trains routes and running times here (for trips to the seaside) and here (for trains departing from Black Sea resorts).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

