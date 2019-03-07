Head of trade union at Romania's Tarom airline reportedly investigated for fraud

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced that its prosecutors searched the headquarters of a trade union at Tarom airline and seized documents in relation to alleged corruption and embezzlement deeds. Also, 25 home searches were conducted. For the time being, no particular person is investigated.

Unofficial sources told Mediafax that a trade union leader and several mechanics, having formed a criminal organised group, are suspected for the deeds.

The activity of the airline is not affected by DIICOT searches, and its operations are conducted under normal conditions, informs the company's representatives, who also point out that the Technical Department, the department that is subject to prosecutors’ investigation, continues to work. The trade union’s office at the Technical Department is investigated, company’s officials explained.

