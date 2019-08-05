Trade between Romania and Germany goes up in 2018

Germany remained Romania’s biggest international trade partner in 2018 when the commercial exchanges between the two countries reached EUR 32.5 billion, or over 20% of Romania’s foreign trade, according to data analyzed by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce - AHK Romania.

Romania’s imports from Germany reached EUR 16.9 billion, up 11.9% over 2017, while the exports to Germany went up 8.4% to EUR 15.6 billion.

Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria are the two biggest federal regions in Germany in terms of trade with Romania, accounting for almost half of Romania’s imports from Germany and a third of the exports.

Germany is also the second biggest foreign investor in Romania, with EUR 9.7 billion worth of direct investments at the end of 2017. In 2017 alone, German investments in Romania totaled EUR 587 million. German companies have created over 250,000 jobs in Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)