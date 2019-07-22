Almost 100,000 tourists at the Romanian seaside over the weekend

The number of tourists at the Romanian seaside over the weekend reached almost 100,000, with about 80,000 in classified units and at least 20,000 in unclassified units, according to representatives of the federation of employers in the tourism sector – FPTR, local Agerpres reported.

“Starting this week, tourists have begun to come to the seaside in increasing numbers,” FPTR representatives said.

The occupancy rates are different in the seaside resorts. Mamaia had an expected occupancy of 75% in the weekend, Eforie Nord – 80%, while resorts in the Southern part of the seaside had around 70%, according to FPTR. These figures reflect the occupancy of the classified units, but, in the Southern resorts, such as Costinesti and Vama Veche, there are also many unclassified units which have at least as many tourists as classified units.

This summer season has been rather weak for accommodation units at the Romanian seaside, due to the cooler than usual weather.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)