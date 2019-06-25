Ro Insider
Train trip from western Romania to the seaside takes over 30 hours after route change
25 June 2019
Two Interregio trains that departed the western Romania cities of Timişoara and Arad took over 30 hours to reach Mangalia, on the Romanian seaside, Mediafax reported. The trains, operated by state-owned CFR, took a detour because of the recent flooding in the area.

Railway operator CFR decided to merge the two trains into one in Drobeta Turnu Severin and direct it on a different route to Mangalia since the flooding in the area of Igiroasa – Prunişor – Gârniţa would not have allowed the trains to continue on the regular route.

On the new route, the train traveled through Lugoj, Ilia, Simeria, Livezeni, Filiaşi, and Craiova to reach Bucharest and then head to Mangalia.

The 793 km train trip between Timișoara and Mangalia would have normally taken about 15 hours.

The passengers received sandwiches and water bottles in some stations along the way. Many travelers complained however of not being informed about what was going on and about the chaotic way the supplies were handed out.

“We already traveled 800 km to avoid a blocked segment, they say. What kind of assistance will they offer? We received one water bottle to share between 5 people and a croissant each. There are very young babies in the train (infants), I don’t think they will eat croissants. Not to mention the clogged toilets,” one traveler told Mediafax.

“They gave us water, everyone got what they could grab. [...] There are 40 pupils in the next wagon. They gave one large water can for 40 pupils. I tried calling [the emergency service] SMURD in Făget to bring us some food. Meanwhile, we departed and they couldn’t make it. Nobody tells us anything. They just raise their shoulders, they don’t know anything either,” another traveler told Digi24.

