Tourist landmarks in Romania reopen for visitors

Several tourist landmarks in Romania will reopen for visitors in the coming period, as the state of emergency will end in the country.

Corvin Castle in Hunedoara will reopen to the public this Friday, May 15. The museum’s management will take several measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and keep the visitors safe.

“Measures specific to this period will be taken. We will use disinfectant mats, the door handles will be disinfected. Employees will have masks to prevent COVID-19 infection. We do not want to expose ourselves or the public to any risk factor,” the director of the Corvin Castle Museum, archaeologist Sorin Tincu, told local Agerpres.

The ancient Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia in central Romania will also open to visitors on Friday. Visiting hours are between 09:00 and 20:00

“As of May 15, 2020, the archeological site will be reopened for visits; although we are in a state of emergency, we invite you to visit the Dacian capital, respecting, of course, the conditions imposed by the authorities,” the Sarmizegetusa Regia Administration announced on Facebook.

Tourists will also be able to visit the Astra open-air museum in Sibiu starting May 15, according to Turnulsfatului.ro. Several safety measures have been implemented at the museum, which is ready to welcome about 2,500 visitors per day. In addition, the museum’s representatives plan to install several signs informing tourists about the safety rules they have to respect.

Meanwhile, the Fagaras Fortress, which is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Brasov county, will also open its doors to visitors from June 1, Romania-actualitati.ro reported. The historical monument will also undergo restoration works, but this will not affect the tourist circuit.

In Bucharest, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), the Museum of Art Collections, the K.H. Zambaccian Museum, and Theodor Pallady Museum will reopen to the public starting May 20, MNAR announced on Facebook. The temporary visiting schedule will be from Wednesday to Sunday, between 11:00 and 17:00.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)