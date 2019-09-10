Top 12,600 Romanian companies boast EUR 178 bln sales and employ 1.3 million

Romania’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) has finalized its National Top of Companies, which includes 12,603 local companies with a combined turnover of approximately EUR 178.5 billion and operating profits totalling about EUR 14.87 billion.

These companies employ 1.34 million people, representing some 30% of the total national employment, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

CCIR’ Top Companies is a ranking of the best performing local companies in 2018, based on the analysis of several indicators such as net turnover, operating profit, efficiency in the use of human resources, and capital.

The companies ranked in this top come from different sectors of activity: 4,466 from industry, 3,521 from services, 2,615 from commerce, 312 from tourism, 468 from R&D and high-tech, 643 from agriculture, forestry and fisheries, and 578 from construction.

The best of the best will be announced on the occasion of the National Top of Companies 2019 Gala, an event to be held on November 7. More than 600 guests, representatives of the most performing companies, personalities of the central public authorities, as well as presidents of the County Chambers of Commerce are expected to attend the event.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)