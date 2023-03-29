Former Constitutional Court judge voted head of Romania’s Permanent Electoral Authority

Toni Greblă, a former senator and Constitutional Court judge, was voted by the Parliament as the new president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), the institution that organizes elections in Romania.

The appointment is important, especially as 2024 is a major electoral year in Romania. The AEP will organize four types of elections next year: European, local, parliamentary, and presidential.

Greblă, the current prefect of Bucharest, was proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and will have an 8-year mandate at the head of AEP, Hotnews.ro reported. He received 251 votes during the parliamentary session on March 28, much more than the other candidates - Iulia Andreea Băbeanu (proposed by AUR, 37 votes) and Cristian Preda (proposed by USR, 73 votes).

Toni Greblă was a Social Democrat senator for a few years, and then judge at the Constitutional Court between 2013 and 2015. During 2018-2019, he was secretary general of the government led by Viorica Dăncilă.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)