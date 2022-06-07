Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Real Estate

Iraqi investor decides to sell plot of land in Bucharest as City Hall blocks urban planning

07 June 2022
Iraqi businessman Tomah Kahled, the owner of the Sir shopping complex in Bucharest, has put up for sale the residential project prepared on the site of the former Energo-Reparatii factory near Carol Park in the centre of Bucharest.

The decision was prompted by the City Hall’s decision to block for a year the urban zonal planning for five of the six districts in Bucharest.

However, the investor will not sell the 8,800 square metre land at a loss: he reportedly expects EUR 13.5 mln for the land purchased in 2017 for EUR 5.6 mln. 

However, Kahled did not give up the idea of ​​developing the project on his own, according to Profit.ro.

At stake there is a profit estimated at some EUR 20 mln, generated by the EUR 60 mln investment (the price of the land included).

It is not clear whether the calculations mentioned by Profit.ro (indicating a hefty 33% profit margin) were drafted before or after the recent surge in the price of the construction materials accused by the real estate developers of squeezing their already narrow earnings. 

(Photo: Ronstik/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

