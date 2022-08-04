Tennis: Bucharest to host WTA tournament in September

Bucharest will host again a WTA tournament as Ţiriac Foundation is organizing the Ţiriac Foundation Trophy between September 10 and September 18 at the National Tennis Center.

The WTA 125 tournament on clay court will see 32 players and eight teams compete for total prizes amounting to USD 115,000 and 160 points in the WTA ranking for the champion, the organizers said.

The total costs for the tournament exceed EUR 300,000.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at the end of August. The tournament will be broadcast on DigiSport channels.

Ţiriac Foundation Trophy is the first WTA tournament held in Bucharest in the last three years. Cosmin Hodor is the tournament’s executive director.

“This tournament is the sum of the efforts undertaken to keep Bucharest on the international map of tennis tournaments. The purpose of the Ţiriac Foundation is to encourage the practice of sports among the young, and organizing this competition completes the foundation’s mission. After a three-year break, the foundation’s initiative makes Bucharest again the host of a world-class competition. I will definitely do everything possible to ensure that the tournament has continuity because it offers a basis and trust in Romanian tennis,” businessman and former tennis player Ion Ţiriac said.

(Photo: Mikael Damkier/ Dreamstime)

