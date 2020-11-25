Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 10:31
Social

Western Romania: Timisoara mayor closes city’s Zoo for modernization

25 November 2020
Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timisoara in western Romania, said he would close the city's Zoo and start a modernization project.

His announcement came after people started sharing on social media photos of a very sick stag at the Zoo. Mayor Fritz announced on Facebook that the animal died and that he has decided to close the Zoo, a place in which no money has been invested since 2014.

"Unfortunately, the stag at the Zoo could not be saved. A short investigation I made showed that this was not about its mistreatment or neglect but about an illness the animal had been suffering from for 3 weeks. Animals can no longer live in these habitats where no money has been invested since 2014. Improper living conditions contribute to the deterioration of their health," Dominic Fritz said on Facebook.

"My decision is to close the Zoo for modernization," he added.

The mayor said the local authorities would contact twin cities of Timisoara that have modern zoos, such as Szeged, Karlsruhe, Mulhouse, and ask for support for this project of modernization aimed at bringing Timisoara Zoo's habitats to European standards.

"Under no circumstances can we keep open a zoo for entertainment, a zoo with unacceptable conditions. Animal welfare must come first," Dominic Fritz also said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)

