Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 15:34
Social
Western Romania: Dogs kill all kangaroos at Timisoara Zoo
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three dogs killed all the kangaroos at the Timisoara Zoo, in western Romania. They also attacked an emu, but the bird managed to jump over the fence and run away, according to Tion.ro.

The dogs entered the Zoo on the night of Monday to Tuesday. The zookeepers believe they dug a hole under the kangaroo habitat fence and killed all the kangaroos inside.

“Three dogs entered the Zoo and managed to get into the kangaroo habitat where they killed all six kangaroos. They also attacked the emu, but the bird managed to jump over the fence. We saw what happened in the morning, when we came to work,” Timisoara Zoo manager Călin Călămar told TION.

He also said that the dogs looked well-groomed but had no collars. Two of the dogs were caught, but they are not microchipped, so identifying their owners will not be easy. 

Representatives of Timisoara Zoo, which is home to 250 animals, said that they would bring other kangaroos.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 15:34
Social
Western Romania: Dogs kill all kangaroos at Timisoara Zoo
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three dogs killed all the kangaroos at the Timisoara Zoo, in western Romania. They also attacked an emu, but the bird managed to jump over the fence and run away, according to Tion.ro.

The dogs entered the Zoo on the night of Monday to Tuesday. The zookeepers believe they dug a hole under the kangaroo habitat fence and killed all the kangaroos inside.

“Three dogs entered the Zoo and managed to get into the kangaroo habitat where they killed all six kangaroos. They also attacked the emu, but the bird managed to jump over the fence. We saw what happened in the morning, when we came to work,” Timisoara Zoo manager Călin Călămar told TION.

He also said that the dogs looked well-groomed but had no collars. Two of the dogs were caught, but they are not microchipped, so identifying their owners will not be easy. 

Representatives of Timisoara Zoo, which is home to 250 animals, said that they would bring other kangaroos.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote